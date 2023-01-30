DAWN.COM Logo

Former DG IB Masood Sharif passes away

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 08:11am

KOHAT: Former director general of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Masood Sharif Khan Khattak passed away in Karak district on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. He was 72.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Monday) at his ancestral graveyard in Biland Kalla area of the district.

Mr Khattak left a widow, a son and two daughters to mourn his death. He was born in Karak on June 5, 1950.

Masood Sharif— File photo.
He also remained director general of the Federal Investigation Agency from 1992-1993 and DG IB from 1993-1996 during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party government.

He also served as vice-president of PPP from 1999 to 2008.

In the 2002 general elections, he lost to Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal candidate Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz. He left PPP in 2008 in protest against the alleged political settlement of his party with the then military ruler General retired Pervez Musharaf.

Before the 2018 general elections, he joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but soon resigned from it.

