Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

Islamabad seeks economic alliance with Doha: PM

APP Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 06:57am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talks to ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who called on the premier on Friday. — PID photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recalling the long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar on Friday, underscored the importance of translating the relationship into a concrete economic partnership.

The PM was talking to the ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who called on him here. The envoy conveyed a special goodwill message of emir of Qatar to the PM.

PM Shehbaz congratulated Qatar on hosting the most successful Fifa World Cup and noted the important role played by the Pakistani security forces in ensuring foolproof, unblemished, and impeccable security at the event.

Reiterating his resolve to work towards further expansion and diversifying of bilateral cooperation, the prime minister highlighted trade, investment, energy, and manpower sectors in that regard.

PM praises Jansher

In a meeting with squash legend Jansher Khan, Mr Sharif said the talent and services of the eight-time world champion and six-time British open champion in popularising the sport in Pakistan were significant.

Mr Sharif said providing the best sports facilities to youth was among priorities of the government.

Jansher Khan, who gives training to young squash players these days, apprised the prime minister about his recent activities for the promotion of squash in the country. Last week, a video of Jansher went viral on social media in which the squash great was praying in a mosque. The social media user shared that Jansher, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011, was in a serious condition and disabled. Jans­her’s brother-in-law, however, quickly squashed those rumours, posting a picture with the 53-year-old.

Separately, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on PM Shehbaz on Friday.

They discussed overall political situation in the country at the meeting, which was also attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and advisers to the premier Ahad Cheema and Amir Muqam.

Earlier, while chairing a meeting, the prime minister directed the Ministry of Power to collaborate with KP Energy Deve­lopment Board and devise a strategy to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents of Chitral.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
