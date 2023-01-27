PKR plunges by Rs11.17 in interbank

The rupee continued to depreciate steeply in the interbank market on Friday, trading at Rs266.6 per dollar at 10:32am, down Rs11.17 or 4.58 per cent from yesterday’s close, according to data shared by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap).

The local currency’s value declined Rs24.54 to a record low of Rs255.43 in the interbank yesterday, the largest single-day depreciation in both absolute and percentage terms since the new exchange rate system was introduced in 1999.

Separately, the PKR was changing hands at Rs265 per dollar in the open market at the same time. This equates to a depreciation of Rs3, or 1.15pc, over yesterday’s rate of Rs262.

Ecap General Secretary Zafar Paracha said that while the central bank had assured that exchange companies would be supplied dollars, they were yet to receive them.

If supply was established and the government’s “complex” policies were corrected, the rupee’s devaluation may be stopped, he added.

“The government’s condition for importers to arrange their own dollars is tantamount to asking them to buy illegally through the grey market because they cannot buy from ECs.

“We are ready to share the government’s burden if they correct their policies and do not become facilitators and promoters of the grey market,” Paracha said.

The steep devaluation occurred after the government removed an unofficial cap on the USD-PKR exchange rate to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

It came a day after exchange companies announced the removal of a self-imposed rate cap in the open market. The move, as expected, shot the open market value of the dollar to Rs252.5 but the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) intervened to bring it down to Rs243.

Thursday’s move took the currency market by surprise and resulted in extreme volatility. Trading remained thin in the interbank as currency dealers were cautious in watching the dollar movement.

Analysts termed it a “much-awaited adjustment” and said it would help in increasing export proceeds and inward remittances through official banking channels.

As a result of the price cap removal, the difference in rates between the interbank and open markets, which had widened to Rs15 in recent months, was almost wiped out.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have depleted to a critical level, falling to $3.678 billion in the week ending on Jan 20. This is not enough to finance even three weeks of imports.

The country needs to complete the ninth review of a $7bn IMF programme that would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2bn from the international money lender but also unlock inflows from friendly countries and other multilateral lenders. Adherence to a market-based exchange rate was one of the IMF’s main requirements for the review’s completion.

More to follow.