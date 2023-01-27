Asteroid to come ‘extraordinarily close’ to Earth

WASHINGTON: A truck-sized asteroid will pass near Earth on Thursday in one of the closest approaches to our planet ever recorded, Nasa said, emphasising that it poses no danger.

Asteroid 2023 BU, which was recently discovered by an amateur astronomer, will zoom by the southern tip of South America on Thursday, according to Nasa. It will pass just 2,200 miles from Earth’s surface, much closer than many geostationary satellites orbiting the planet. But there is no risk that the asteroid will hit Earth, Nasa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Even if it did, the asteroid measuring 3.5-8.5 metres across would largely disintegrate in the Earth’s atmosphere, potentially just resulting in a few small meteorites.

It was discovered on Saturday from an observatory in Crimea by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov, who previously spotted an interstellar comet in 2019. Dozens of observations were then carried out by observatories across the world.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023