Maryam leaves London for Pakistan

A Correspondent Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 06:52am

LONDON: Amidst fanfare and the sound of dhol, PML-N senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz left London on Thursday evening to begin the journey back to Pakistan, where she will resume her political activities and kick off the party’s election campaign.

Dozens of PML-N workers gathered outside Avenfield House later in the evening, carrying posters of Maryam Nawaz and her father, the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, as well as pictures denouncing PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Ms Nawaz arrived in the United Kingdom in the first week of October last year to reunite with her father after three years. She spent her time in London with family as well as engaged in political meetings and strategy at Stanhope House, the party’s headquarters in London.

Last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah came to London on the call of Nawaz Sharif, and in back-to-back meetings with both the former PM and Maryam Nawaz, discussed her return and participation in the upcoming elections.

It is understood that Ms Nawaz will build the party’s election narrative, as formulated by Mr Sharif, holding Imran Khan, former judges and military officers responsible for the economic and political instability in Pakistan. Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

