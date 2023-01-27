DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2023

Power surge blamed for countrywide blackout

Reuters Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 08:16am
<p>Vehicle lights cause light streaks on the road along a market, during country-wide power breakdown in Karachi on January 23, 2023. — Reuters</p>

Vehicle lights cause light streaks on the road along a market, during country-wide power breakdown in Karachi on January 23, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s generators produced more power than was required on Monday, causing voltage fluctuations that culminated in a system collapse that plunged 220 million people into darkness, an internal government document reviewed by Reuters showed.

Complete grid failures are rare, and operators of modern grids count local shocks from integration of renewable energy as their primary challenge.

The blackout was triggered by the power grid’s frequency rising to 50.75 hertz (hz) early on Monday, causing severe voltage fluctuations in transmission lines in the south, according to the internal note.

Grid operators attempt to keep the frequency of the grid stable at 50hz, with deviations over 0.05hz typically considered abnormal. The frequency of the grid was already 50.30hz moments before the incident, according to the note.

A satellite image shows before and after in Islamabad following a country-wide power breakdown on January 23, 2023. — Reuters
A satellite image shows before and after in Islamabad following a country-wide power breakdown on January 23, 2023. — Reuters

The severe frequency fluctuations in the transmission lines caused it to trip, Sajjad Akthar, general manager at state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) wrote in the note drafted on Tuesday. “Transmission lines tripped, which resulted in isolation of north and south system,” Mr Akthar said in the note.

The energy ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The note did not mention why supply overshot demand.

About 11.35 gigawatts (GW) of power plants were in operation across the country when the transmission lines tripped and separated the northern and southern grid, the note read.

However, demand potentially far exceeded supply in the northern grid after the isolation, as most power generators were located in the south.

While gas-fired utilities in the south started operating, it took nearly 10 hours for the hydro plants to operate consistently and for the power restoration process to begin in the northern grid, according to the report.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election time
27 Jan, 2023

Election time

THE wheels are turning. The Election Commission has started its homework to hold elections for the Khyber ...
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...
Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?