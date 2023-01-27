DAWN.COM Logo

Women-only bus service to start in Karachi on Feb 1

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 10:56am
THE ‘Pink Bus’, part of a fleet which is set to be run on city roads.—PPI
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced the launch of a women-only bus service in Karachi next week “to address the commuting problems of working women”.

In a statement issued here, the Sindh transport department said that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

“The Pink Peoples’ Bus Service will be launched on February 1,” the statement said quoting the minister.

The bus route would cover Model Colony to Mereweahter Tower via Sharea Faisal.

The new bus service will operate every 20 minutes in morning and evening during office hours; and after every hour during normal hours.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party is moving fast towards fulfilling its promises made with the people of Karachi,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

The meeting, meanwhile, also reviewed the operations of Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and the launch of remaining routes, including route Nos 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Karachi.

The minister ordered that the operations of the Peoples Bus Service would be started in Sukkur by January 29.

“The minister also directed the Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority to visit the remaining routes of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi and inspect the ongoing repair work of the routes,” it added.

“He said that operations of peoples bus service should be started on routes 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Karachi as soon as possible, so that more and more citizens of Karachi should have access to modern public transport facility.

Secretary of transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Chana, Operations Manager NRTC Abdul Shakoor attended the meeting.“

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2023

