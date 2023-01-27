DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N ranks seem lukewarm about anti-judges narrative

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 06:53am
PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif and Capt. (retd) Safdar (not pictured) address a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — Screengrab

LAHORE: There seems to be not many takers of the PML-N’s new narrative against former generals and judges within the party.

Federal Minister Javed Latif, a close aide of party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, and her husband retired Capt Safdar have been vehemently targeting former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and former SC judge Asif Saeed Khosa since the party introduced the new narrative.

On Thursday, both the PML-N leaders in a media talk rued how their leader Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama Papers case by these men and ‘imposed’ Imran Khan on the nation.

Mr Latif, who is still not given a portfolio by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that the PDM got the ‘real power’ about two months ago as before that ‘someone else’ was running the government affairs. He alleged that Imran Khan was still getting support from ‘some facilitators’.

Capt Safdar said a pledge would be taken from Maryam Nawaz to ‘teach a lesson’ to these characters. He said Gen Raheel Sharif had sought extension from Nawaz Sharif but he refused.

It is said that Maryam Nawaz may target these names in the army and judiciary during the election campaign.

