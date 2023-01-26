DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 26, 2023

Babar Azam named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the 2nd straight year

Dawn.com Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 12:41pm
<p>Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 2, 2021. — AFP</p>

Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov 2, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam on Thursday was picked as Men’s ODI Player of the Year for the second time in a row by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his “match-winning knocks [and] spell-binding stroke-play”.

The ICC noted that Azam last year amassed 679 runs from just nine ODIs at an average of 84.87, with three centuries and five half-centuries.

Moreover, he maintained his lead as the number-one ranked batter on ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings — a title that he has held on to since July 2021.

The ICC praised the skipper for his role as the Pakistan captain as well, “leading his team with aplomb and to just one loss throughout the year”, which was against Australia in Lahore.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad remarked on Azam’s accomplishment: “Before him, no one from Pakistan had received this award. Truly an ODI great.”

Memorable performance

Recognising the outstanding player for his noteworthy achievements, the ICC highlighted his score of 114 against Australia in Lahore as the most memorable performance.

Pakistan had chased a massive total of 349 for the loss of just four wickets and with six deliveries still to spare.

The cricket council described the match as a “must-win encounter for Pakistan” after it had lost the series opener to the “always-difficult Australian side”.

After openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq had achieved a 118-run stand, the Green Shirts needed 231 from 187 balls and that is when Azam came to the rescue.

He brought up his hundred from just 73 balls — his fastest ever in ODI cricket — and stuck around until the 45th over with the victory target in sight.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nuclear miscalculations
26 Jan, 2023

Nuclear miscalculations

IF the claim of former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, that Pakistan and India came close to a nuclear exchange...
Exchange rate cap
26 Jan, 2023

Exchange rate cap

THE ‘management’ of the exchange rate by the State Bank, allegedly at the behest of the government, to ward off...
Fawad’s arrest
Updated 26 Jan, 2023

Fawad’s arrest

Does the state really need to fan public discontent in a period as fraught with uncertainty as this?
The rot within
25 Jan, 2023

The rot within

EVEN by the abysmal standards of our broken legal system, the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwar and his 17...
Into darkness
Updated 25 Jan, 2023

Into darkness

The energy transmission infrastructure needs to be treated with more seriousness and its weaknesses removed.
Monetary policy
25 Jan, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to hike its key policy rate to a 25-year high of 17pc to anchor inflation expectations ...