70pc Karachi’s traffic signals are out of order, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial authorities to file report about the legislation and policy regarding heavy traffic in the city.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi also directed the Senior Member of Board of Revenue (SMBR) to file a reply regarding the land reportedly purchased for a bus stand near Sohrab Goth till Feb 21.

When the bench took up a set of petitions seeking implementation of the apex court order regarding heavy traffic in the city, the DIG-traffic and other officials turned up along with a report.

Justice Abbasi asked a provincial law officer whether there was any legislation or transport policy about heavy vehicles and loading.

Bench seeks report on heavy traffic issue

An additional advocate general replied that the matter about heavy traffic was under consideration and recommendations were also made to amend the relevant laws.

The bench said the bridges vibrate when heavy traffic passes over and asked the DIG that how heavy vehicles were allowed to use the bridges.

The representatives of transporters stated that around 70 per cent traffic signals in the city had been out of order and maintained that they had purchased land for bus stand, but BoR was not issuing a no-objection certificate in this regard.

The bench asked provincial transport authorities to sit along with all stakeholders to address the issue.

On the last hearing, the SHC had directed the traffic police to take action against use of tinted glasses, sirens, revolving & bar lights, hooters and unauthorised number plates in vehicles in the provincial metropolis.

The Supreme Court had issued the order in August 2007 banning heavy traffic during the day hours. Several petitions were filed in SHC between 2010 and 2022 about heavy vehicles and implementation of the Supreme Court order.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023