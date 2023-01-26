PTM members take to streets across KP against acquittal of Rao Anwar

SWAT: The members of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) staged rallies in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday against the acquittal of Rao Anwar, the former SSP of Malir district, in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

In Swat, a demonstration was held outside press club. The protest was led by president of PTM local chapter Mir Inam Khan. The demonstration was addressed by Waqif Khan, Aftab Khan, Abid Jan, Samiul Haq, Dr Khalid Mehmood and Advocate Ataullah Jan.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the release of Rawo Anwar and 17 other suspects in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The speakers said that Naqeebullah Mehsud was murdered brutally. “We are not against the state, but against the wrong decision of the state institutions. We will not tolerate such injustice and wrong decision by any court,” they said.

Protesters seek justice for heirs of Naqeeb Mehsud

They said that Pakhtuns were oppressed and treated unjustly everywhere in the country. “We do not know as to why illegal treatment is meted out to Pakhtuns. We do not know our sin. Why we were being targeted,” they questioned.

The speakers said that Pakhtuns rendered sacrifices for the protection of Pakistan and restoration of peace in the country. However, they alleged that in return, they got nothing but injustice and atrocities. “These days, Pakhtuns are being oppressed and abused everywhere in the country, which is not acceptable to us at all,” they added.

They threatened to launch a country-wide protest movement if injustices with Pakhtuns were not stopped. They said that the killers of Naqeebullah Mehsud should be punished according to law.

In Swabi, a protest demonstration was held in Shewa Adda, on the call of PTM.

Led by PTM district president Liaquat Yousafzai, the protesters chanted slogans against the acquittal of Rao Anwar. They claimed that it was clear from the report of joint investigation team that he was involved in the brutal killing of Naqeebullah.

Mr Yousafzai said that Roa Anwar would have never been acquitted if the JIT report was enforced in letter and spirit.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a demonstration was held at Topanwala Chowk.

Led by PTM leader PTM leader Alamzeb Mehsud, the protest affected the flow of traffic and long queue of vehicles were seen from State Life Building to GPO Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Alamzeb Mehsud said that Pakhtuns did not forgive murder of a relative at any cost. He said that court should provide justice to the heirs of Naqeebullah.

Holding placards, the protesters chanted slogans against militancy and acquittal of Rao Anwar. They said that the killers of Naqeebullah should be awarded punishment.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023