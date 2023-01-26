DAWN.COM Logo

January 26, 2023

PML-Q MNA Wajahat, son booked in MPs’ kidnap plot case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 09:54am

LAHORE: Police have registered a case under terrorism charges against former MNA Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, the younger brother of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and his son Musa Elahi for allegedly plotting to kidnap some women lawmakers.

An FIR was lodged at Ghalib Market police station on Tuesday night on the complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Bilal, who sought action against the duo in the wake of a recently leaked audio clip wherein they could be reportedly heard talking about abducting some female lawmakers.

He alleged that in the audio clip, purportedly featuring Wajahat and Musa, the duo could be heard planning to threaten the lawmakers, forcing them to go underground. Bilal said following the audio leak, Musa appeared in Kotla Arab Ali Khan with nearly 25 armed men and terrorised local residents at gunpoint.

He said the armed men allegedly thrashed many locals and threatened elders of the area with kidnapping and killing them. They allegedly also opened fire on the elders and then fled. The police also added sections of the Telegraph Act against the politicians and the armed men.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2023

