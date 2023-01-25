DAWN.COM Logo

Two brothers among three boys run over by truck in Karachi

January 25, 2023

KARACHI: Three children, including two brothers, were crushed to death when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on National Highway on Tuesday, police and rescue services’ officials said.

Shah Latif Town SHO Mazhar Iqbal said that the victims were students and were returning home from their school when their two-wheeler was hit by the truck near the Razzaqabad Police Training Centre. They fell on the road and the Shahzor truck overran them, he added.

The deceased children were identified as Noman, his brother Luqman, and Abdullah — all aged between 10 and 13 years.

The bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The truck driver, who was trying to escape, was arrested and his vehicle impounded, the police officer said.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said the bodies were shifted to a morgue in Korangi-5 from the JPMC.

Man shot dead

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Orangi Town by unknown suspects on Tuesday, the area police said.

They identified the victim as Wajid Munshi, and said that a motive for the murder could not be ascertained immediately. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In Gulshan-i-Iqbal, a 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded apparently for offering resistance to suspected robbers.

The area police said that Adresh Imam was shot at and wounded for putting up resistance to robbers at a section of the Lyari Expressway near Hasan Square.

The victim was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment, they added.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2023

