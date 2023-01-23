Princess Sadia takes Queen Cup

KARACHI: Rank outsider thoroughbred three-year old filly Princess Sadia atoned for her last defeat while powering to two lengths victory over bay horse Azeem Choice to annex the Queen Cup in the winter Gymkhana race meeting at the Karachi Racecourse on Sunday.

The eventual champion who was placed second last week, upset odds as she returned home in one minute three seconds in the five furlongs race with rider Asad Abbas II astride.

Long shot horses dominated the five-race card when three of them toppled the favourites.

Racegoers suffered when bay horse Deewana defeated another bay horse Canadian King as he pleased by 10 lengths to clinch the four-furlongs opening race in 0.523/5 seconds.

Chestnut mare Fiona proved her mettle by getting the better of co-favourite bay horse Baraco by two lengths to win the second race.

She was guided to victory by rider M. Sajjad in four-and-a-half furlongs contest in 0.582/5 seconds.

In yet another upset, mare New Market lowered the colours of favourite mare Take Care edging by neck to land the closely fought third race.

Rider Asad Aksir guided the winner home in the four-and-a-half furlongs race clocking 0.591/5 seconds as bay horse Hi Alert claimed the third place seven lengths behind.

Chestnut horse Golden Arrow recorded a length-and-three-quarters victory over bay horse Mr. On Job to grab honours in the fourth race.

