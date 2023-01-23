DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N wins back Awan group support

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 07:07am

GUJRAT: The PML-N got a `major boost’ in local politics on Sunday by winning over the support of disgruntled former party MNA Malik Haneef Awan and his nephew, ex- MNA Jamil Awan.

Haneef Awan announced his return to the party at a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore, where PML-N MNA Abid Raza Kotla and special assistant to prime minister Ataullah Tarrar and others were also present.

Mr Awan had served as PML-N Gujrat district president for two decades. He was twice elected to the Punjab Assembly in 1997 and 2013. He was elected MNA in 2012 by-poll after Jamil Awan, elected MNA in 2008, was de-seated over dual nationality issue.

However, Mr Awan contested 2018 elections from NA-71 (Sara-i-Alamgir, Kotla and Kharian seat) as an independent candidate after his differences with some senior leaders.

Sources said some Gujrat-based party leaders had been striving for the last one year to win back the support of Awan group to strengthen party position in Gujrat.

They said prior to Sunday’s meeting with the PM, MNA Abid Raza Kotla and Haneef Awan resolved their differences that paved the way for Awan group’s return to the PML-N folds.

It is learnt that Haneef Awan will now run for the Punjab Assembly constituency of Sara-i-Alamgir and Kharian city as the PML-N nominee in the upcoming polls.

A local party official said that Awan group had its political influence across the district and it’s return to the party might help the PML-N candidates in other constituencies as well.

A large number of party workers and people of different walks of life accorded a warm welcome to Haneef Awan upon his return to Sara-i-Alamgir after the meeting with the PM.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

