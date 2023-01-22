DAWN.COM Logo

Cop martyred in attack on Charsadda police post

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 22, 2023 Updated January 22, 2023 07:53am
People carry the slain policeman’s coffin after funeral prayers in Charsadda. — Screengrab

CHARSADDA: One cop was martyred and two others were injured when unidentified assailants attacked a police post in Dheri Zardad locality of Charsadda on Saturday.

Officials and residents said three attackers riding a motorcycle opened fire at the police post within the remit of Nissata police station before sunset.

The attack left three on-duty constables injured. They were identified as Imran, Yousaf and Rameez. One attacker was injured in the retaliatory fire by the police but was whisked away by his accomplices. The injured policemen were shifted to the district headquarters hospital and later moved to Peshawar in critical condition, where constable Imran succumbed to his injuries.

The area was cordoned off after the attack and a police contingent, led by District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

Two personnel injured, attackers flee scene

Since the talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan.

On Thursday, three persons, including two policemen, were martyred when terrorists attacked a check post in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Khyber DPO Mohammad Imran told journalists that the terrorists conducted a three-pronged attack at Takhtabeg check post on Peshawar-Torkham Highway.

Last week, a deputy superintendent of police and two constables were martyred when militants, armed with automatic assault weapons, targeted the Sarband police station on the outskirts of the province’s capital, Peshawar late at night.

Officials said the militants, equipped with advanced weapons, including thermal weapon sights, carried out a ‘coordinated’ attack.

On Jan 10, unknown militants attacked the Yarik police station in Dera Ismail Khan with rifles and missiles. However, no loss of life was reported.

In November, the outlawed TTP called off its ceasefire with the government and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2023

