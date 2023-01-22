Punjab police claim decline in crime rate in January

LAHORE: Punjab police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 61,218 suspects allegedly involved in various crimes in different search and combing operations carried out in the province, showing a considerable decline in the crime in the month of January.

According to police record, these suspects were involved in crimes including robbery, theft, dacoity and drug selling etc. As many as 9,768 proclaimed offenders were also arrested in the province, the police claimed.

During the period between 1st January and 20th, 720 accused belonging to 255 gangs were arrested, 3,177 cases were traced and stolen property worth Rs14293,881 was recovered, it claimed.

The record shows a 30 percent reduction in bike and vehicle theft calls and 19pc decline in theft calls.

The police also claimed a significant reduction in the incidents of aerial firing across the province, as “indiscriminate operations are continuing under a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes”.

Pukaar 15 Safe City record reveals that during January, there has been a significant decrease in the calls made on the helpline to report serious crimes, including robbery, dacoity and murder, throughout the province.

It also shows a 23pc increase in the rate of submitting challans to the courts regarding dacoity, murder, robbery and theft cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered continuation of search and combing operations in the province. He said the crackdown against the display of weapons and aerial firing resulted in 24pc reduction in such incidents.

The IGP has ordered the regional and district police officers to continue the crackdown to further bring the crime rate down.

He ordered raids on the dens of criminals involved in organised crime in all districts of the province, besides immediate arrest of dangerous groups and criminal gangs.

He also ordered adoption of “zero-tolerance policy” against those involved in drugs sale, illegal weapons, street and heinous crimes.

He said the supervisory officers in districts should personally monitor the crackdown and the performance reports should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

Published in Dawn, January 22th, 2023