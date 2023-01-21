DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2023

PHF banks on PSL platform to revive hockey

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 12:19pm

LAHORE: Aimed at bringing national sport in the limelight, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with the support of national cricket stars has decided to hold a five-match series between Karachi and Lahore before or soon after the HBL Pakistan Super League-8 being held from Feb 13 to March 19.

PHF secretary Haider Hussain told Dawn that HBL PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars had announced pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the mentor of Karachi and Haris Rauf as Lahore’s mentor.

Both Punjab and Sindh governments had given the permission for the said hockey series and they would be part of the league, Haider added.

“While the Punjab government has already given the permission, on Friday Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Lutfullah also gave the go-ahead after a meeting,” Haider said.

According to Haider, holding these hockey matches would be a test run before an international hockey league was staged.

“The traditional rivalry between Karachi and Lahore will give the [hockey] series an exciting touch and bring maximum number of fans to the stadium,” the PHF secretary said.

“Open trials will be held across the country to select the two hockey teams for the [said] series.”

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...
Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...