PHF banks on PSL platform to revive hockey

LAHORE: Aimed at bringing national sport in the limelight, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with the support of national cricket stars has decided to hold a five-match series between Karachi and Lahore before or soon after the HBL Pakistan Super League-8 being held from Feb 13 to March 19.

PHF secretary Haider Hussain told Dawn that HBL PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars had announced pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the mentor of Karachi and Haris Rauf as Lahore’s mentor.

Both Punjab and Sindh governments had given the permission for the said hockey series and they would be part of the league, Haider added.

“While the Punjab government has already given the permission, on Friday Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Lutfullah also gave the go-ahead after a meeting,” Haider said.

According to Haider, holding these hockey matches would be a test run before an international hockey league was staged.

“The traditional rivalry between Karachi and Lahore will give the [hockey] series an exciting touch and bring maximum number of fans to the stadium,” the PHF secretary said.

“Open trials will be held across the country to select the two hockey teams for the [said] series.”

