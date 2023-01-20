DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 20, 2023

GDA demands fresh LG polls across Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 07:03am

KARACHI: Rejecting the results of the local government elections held in two phases in Sindh, the Grand Democratic Alliance on Wednesday demanded fresh polls across the province.

The demand was made in a meeting of GDA leadership at the Functional House.

The meeting unanimously rejected the local government elections held on June 26, 2022 in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and on Jan 15 this year in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for being “rigged” by the Sindh government and the Election Commission.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the GDA would unite all democratic and Sindh-loving parties to resist what it called “fascism of the Sindh government”.

“We will approach the judiciary to get the LG elections nullified,” it said, adding that no election can be held in a transparent manner in the presence of “Zardari mafia”.

The GDA leaders said that the mandate of the people of Sindh had been stolen through the rigged elections.

The meeting noted that massive rigging was carried out at all polling stations across Sindh. “It was the worst election in the history. The Election Com­mission did not take any notice despite the fact that many videos of vote stuffing went viral on social media. This shows the Elec­tion Commission is also involved,” the statement said.

The leaders expressed concern that the Sindh government did not comply with the order of the Sup­reme Court and organised local government elections without making amen­dments to the relevant local government laws.

They called upon the authorities to hold fresh local government elections.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party-Workers leader Dr Safdar Abbasi, Pakistan Mulsim League-Functional leaders Sardar Rahim and Nand Kumar Golkani, Sindh United Party’s Zain Shah, Hasnain Mirza, Sardar Sadiq Khoso, Shafqat Hussain Shah, Khawaja Naveed Amin and others.

PTI also demands new polls

Later in the evening, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also dema­nded holding of local government polls afresh in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that the local government elections were controversial and his party rejected such a fake exercise. He demanded that the Elec­tion Commission hold the LG polls again in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...
Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...