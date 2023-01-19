DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, confirms Dar

Dawn.com Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 10:15am

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over a $2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that was payable over the next two months, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Wednesday.

In a late-night tweet, he stated, “Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over their deposit of $2 billion with State Bank of Pakistan, as discussed by [PM Shehbaz Sharif] with His Highness the President of UAE during last week’s official visit.

“Long live Pak-UAE friendship!”

The United Arab Emirates had agreed to roll over the existing loan of $2bn and give an additional loan of $1bn to Pakistan last week during Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to the country.

The UAE’s earlier loan of $2bn was scheduled to become due for repayment in February and March.

The announcement came as the SBP’s reserves dropped to a critical level of $4.34bn, the lowest since February 2014 and not even enough to finance less than a month of controlled imports.

Pakistan has been in the midst of a severe cash crisis as its reserves have rapidly declined in recent months, giving rise to fears of default. The completion of the ninth review of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, that would release $1.18bn, has been delayed for months.

The rollover by the UAE now provides the authorities with an opportunity to revive the IMF programme over the coming days, gradually build back foreign exchange reserves, and put to end a tight control on imports that has crippled the manufacturing sector and created a shortage of essential items.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak UAE Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...
Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...