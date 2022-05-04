Pakistan, UAE agree to boost economic ties in fields of trade, energy: joint statement

A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates have met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed the resolve to strengthen "bilateral economic cooperation" between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, and petroleum.

The delegation arrived in Pakistan on May 3 with the aim to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of Pakistan and the UAE during the premier's recent trip to the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, in the meeting with the experts on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan attached the "highest priority to its brotherly relations" with the UAE and was desirous to "strengthen the relations to next level, especially on the economic front".

"This high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibits the keenness of the Government of UAE to invest in our country," the statement added.

"Pakistan warmly welcomes this brotherly gesture and has a keen interest to welcome significant investments from the Emirati brothers."

The statement added that both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation including in the fields of trade, energy, infrastructure, petroleum, and other important sectors. They further agreed to stay in close contact for the "implementation of the investment and trade decisions made at the leadership level".

The prime minister also hosted a dinner reception for the delegation later that night.

PM Shehbaz visited the UAE on his return from Saudi Arabia. During his visit to UAE, PM Shehbaz met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations, and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati Palace where the Abu Dhabi crown prince wished PM Shehbaz success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

PM Shehbaz had visited the UAE on his return from his official visit to Saudi Arabia, which was his first as premier.

Shehbaz calls Saudi crown prince

Separately, the prime minister made a telephone call to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday to extend his best wishes and greetings on Eidul Fitr.

He conveyed his warm wishes and Eid greetings to the custodian of the holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

"Recalling his interaction with the crown prince during the visit, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and further elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries in all spheres," it stated.

The premier also underscored the resolve to implement the decisions taken in his recent meeting with the Saudi prince.

"His Royal Highness the crown prince warmly reciprocated prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed greetings and best wishes for the people of Pakistan," the PM's Office said, adding that the Saudi prince also reaffirmed his desire to closely work together for "augmenting and diversifying bilateral cooperation".

He, the statement added, also underlined his resolve to follow through on the understandings reached during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.