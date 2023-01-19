DAWN.COM Logo

US wants to see ‘economically sustainable’ Pakistan

Published January 19, 2023

WASHINGTON: As the country continues to grapple with one economic challenge after the other, the United States has said that it wanted to see Pakistan in an “economically sustainable position”.

When asked about the economic difficulties confronting Pakistan, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday: “This is a challenge that we are attuned to. I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF and other international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position.”

The US official, however, noted that those conversations were “ongoing” and “we are supportive where we can be, to our Pakistani partners. But ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions.”

Confirming that the United States was engaged with Pakistan on this issue, he said: “These conversations with our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues, oftentimes these are addressed between the US Department of Treasury and our Pakistani partners.”

Underlining the US role in the talks to stabilise Pakistan’s economy, he said: “Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts at the White House, the Treasury Department, among others.”

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2023

