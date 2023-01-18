DAWN.COM Logo

Oil prices gain around 1pc on optimism over China’s recovery

Reuters Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 03:25pm

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since early December on optimism that the lifting of China’s strict Covid-19 curbs will lead to a fuel demand recovery in the world’s top oil importer.

Brent crude futures were up $1.21, or 1.41 per cent, to $87.13 a barrel by 0942 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.36, or 1.7pc, to $81.54. Both were at their highest since early December.

China’s economic growth slowed sharply to 3pc in 2022, missing the official target of “around 5.5pc” and marking its second-worst performance since 1976.

But the data still beat analysts’ forecasts after China started rolling back its zero-Covid policy in early December. Analysts polled by Reuters see 2023 growth rebounding to 4.9pc.

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand this year to a new record high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while price cap sanctions on Russia could dent supply.

The IEA report followed expectations from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) that Chinese oil demand would grow by 510,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year after contracting for the first time in years in 2022 due to Covid containment measures.

But Opec kept its 2023 global demand growth forecast unchanged.

Referring to China, PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said that “no other single entity will play a more significant role in shaping oil balances over the coming months”.

Further support came from expectations of a drawdown in US crude stocks by around 1.8 million barrels in the week to Jan 13, according to a Reuters poll.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 2130 GMT on Wednesday.

On the supply side, oil output from top shale regions in the United States is due to rise by about 77,300 bpd to a record 9.38m bpd in February, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Zeeshan
Jan 18, 2023 10:37am
China will give free oil.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 18, 2023 10:51am
Pakistan well relates China's development with own happiness and likewise, equally elated when petrol price is hiked. Rationalisation of happyness. Soul searching is grossly missing at all levels.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2023 11:26am
What goes up must come down and vice versa in all stock as well as oil and gas markets in the world.
Reply Recommend 0

