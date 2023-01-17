Capital’s rural zone emerges as ‘crime hotspot’ in 2022

ISLAMABAD: As many as 96 places in the federal capital emerged as hotspots for crime in the year 2022.

Sources in the police told Dawn that 34 of the crime hotspots were in Rural, 27 in Saddar, 19 in City and 16 in Industrial Area zones.

There were 2,675 incidents of dacoities, robberies, burglaries/thefts and auto thefts in Rural Zone during the year.

These crime spots in the Rural Zone included Ghouri Town with 258 crime against property followed by 129 cases at Koral Chowk, 124 each at PWD and DHA, 113 at Sohan Stop, 79 each at Gulberg Greens, Zia Masjid, 63 at Iqbal Town, 58 at Pindorian, 52 at Burma Town, 48 at Tarlai Kalan, 47 at Khanna Bazaar, 45 at Expressway, 42 at Tramri Chwok, 36 each at Giga Mall, Pakistan Town, 34 at Model Town, 31 at Chattha Bakhtawar, 29 at Bharia Town, 27 at Alipur, 23 each at Ghori Garden, Thanda Pani, Sihala Bazaar, 22 at Sultan Foundation, 19 each at Gangal Stop, Kurri Road, 18 each at Shahzad Town, Faizabad Bridge, 17 at Nilore, 16 at Japan Road, 13 at Rawal Town, 11 at Soan Garden, seven at Farash Town, six at Rawat T-Cross and five at Rawat Bazaar.

There were 3,844 incidents of dacoities, robberies, burglaries/thefts and auto thefts in Saddar Zone and the hotspots were: G-11 with 341 crime against property, followed by 326 cases at G-9, 275 at G-10, 273 at G-13, 232 at Tarnol Bazaar, 205 at F-11, 196 at G-8, 189 at E-11, 166 at F-10, 160 at F-9, 123 at Karachi Company, 101 at Pims, 88 at Faisal Mosque, 64 at Mehraabadi, 56 at G-15, 55 at F-9, 49 each at D-12, Sangjani, 29 at B-17, 28 at 26 No Stop, 27 at G-12, 24 at Centaurus Mall, 20 at H-9 Bazaar, 12 each at Golra Shrine, F-17, 10 at Jaffar Chowk and nine at Tarnol Attock Pump.

The City Zone witnessed 2,222 dacoities, robberies, burglaries/thefts and auto thefts and the number of incidents and the hotspots were: 210 at Blue Area, 148 at G-7, 111 each at G-6, F-6, 108 at Aabpara Market, 89 at Bhara Kahu Bazaar, 66 at F-7, 64 at Banigala Bazaar, 49 at Savour Food Blue Area, 44 at QAU, 30 at Polyclinic, 21 each at Bahria Enclave, Athal Chowk, 20 at Rawal Dam, 19 at Super Market, nine each at 17 Meel, New Malpur, Jinnah Super, seven at Abbasi Hotel, Six at Lake View Park and five each at weekly bazaar Bhara Kahu.

There were 4,346 crime incidents in Industrial Area Zone with the hotspots being I-10 with 316 cases, I-8 (190 cases), I-9 (151), Faizabad (107), Shifa Hospital (105), Faizabad (88) and Jhangi Syedan and weekly bazaar H-9 with 61 and 70 incidents.

