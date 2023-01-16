DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

Temperature falls to 6°C in Karachi as cold wave persists

Faiza Ilyas Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 10:13am

KARACHI: The city by the sea experienced its coldest day of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was 6°C.

The Met department said the area of Jinnah Terminal was the coldest spot in Karachi, where temperature was recorded at 4.3°C, followed by Met Complex (5.2°C), PAF Masroor Base (7.5°C) and PAF Base Faisal (8.5°C).

Explaining why the department chose 6°C as the city’s representative temperature, Chief Meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz said: “This temperature was recorded in the department’s oldest standardised observatory, which is located in the old airport area.

“It’s not possible to measure the city’s average temperature because there are only five fully fledged observatories in Karachi, which record round-the-clock temperature. Two of which are run by PAF where the temperature recorded on Sunday morning was higher than 6°C,” he said.

Several suburban areas, he pointed out, might have lower temperatures.

“Right now, what we are experiencing in Sindh are the after effects of the system that has passed away towards the east. The minimum temperature of the city will increase to 10-12°C in two days. The next cold wave is expected by Jan 21 in Sindh when another westerly wave would enter Balochistan,” he said.

The department recorded the lowest temperature in the province in Mohenjo-Daro and Mithi (1°C) followed by Sukkur (1.5°C), Chhor (1.8°C), Paddidan (2°C), Tandojam (3°C), Dadu (3°C), Rohri (3.8°C), Larkana (4°C), Jacobabad (5°C), Shaheed Benazirabad (5°C), Badin (5°C), Hyderabad (6°C) and Thatta (6°C).

According to the department’s advisory, the cold wave is likely to continue in the province with night temperatures falling by 1°C to 5°C and is likely to prevail till Tuesday (tomorrow).

The department has forecast cold and dry weather in Karachi on Monday with temperature falling to 5-7°C in the early morning hours.

According to the department’s data, the lowest ever temperature of the city was 0°C, which was recorded on Jan 21, 1934. Last year, it was 7.5°C and 5.6°C in 2021, both temperatures recorded in January.

“In 1991, the city’s temperature dropped to 2.3°C on Jan 1,” Dr Sarfaraz shared, adding that long-term studies were required to associate any weather phenomenon with any factor.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...
Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...