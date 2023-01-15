DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

Results awaited as counting of votes under way for second phase of local govt elections in Sindh

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Mohammad Hussain Khan | Irfan Sadozai Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 07:25pm
<p>Polling agents count votes at a polling station in Hyderabad on Sunday. — Photo courtesy: Umair Ali</p>

<p>A man casts his vote in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>Voters in Karachi gather to cast their votes on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Polling for the second phase of local government elections in 16 districts of Sindh has ended. Counting of the votes is currently under way.

The polling process was otherwise uneventful, except for minor clashes reported at several polling stations.

Television reports from the start of the day showed a low turnout amid single-digit morning temperatures. Turnout improved as the day progressed.

Polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm.

In a statement issued at the end of polling, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja congratulated the provincial government, law enforcement agencies, the interior ministry and the Pakistan Army for cooperating with the election staff.

Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon appreciated the performance of the police, the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies in ensuring peace during the polls.

Key developments

  • Voting in Karachi largely peaceful amid tight security
  • Hyderabad sees low turnout
  • ECP takes notice of Sindh govt ads airing on election day
  • PPP writes to ECP over ‘irregularities’ in Korangi
  • Voting briefly paused at Malir over TLP ballot papers
  • PTI’s Naqvi tears open ballot box; ECP takes notice
  • MQM-P boycotts election

Voting in Karachi largely peaceful barring minor incidents

Barring minor clashes between the workers of different parties, officials said that polling in Karachi was largely peaceful amid tight security arrangements.

“Barring a few minor incidents, overall no major untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the metropolis,” Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho said.

Addressing a press conference at his office, he said that the voting process was not disrupted at any polling station and congratulated law enforcement agencies for ensuring peace.

According to police, workers belonging to two political parties exchanged “hot words” at a polling station in Sultanabad area of Manghopir. Police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

In North Karachi’s UC-3, workers of political parties “misbehaved” with election staff, affecting the polling process for a while. Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation, following which polling resumed.

In UC-2 of New Karachi, a clash took place between the workers of two political parties, disrupting the polling process but voting resumed once police intervened.

Further, police said that a clash took place between two political parties at Nasra School in Alfalah police limits. One person was injured in the clash and the situation was brought under control.

Slogans were chanted and harsh words were exchanged between workers of rival parties at Gulshan-i-Maymar’s UC-6 and UC-8. However, police brought the situation under control after talks with the workers.

Separately, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that two injured persons were brought to different hospitals in the city, claiming to have been injured in clashes.

She said that a man was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and claimed to have been hurt during a clash at UC-8 of Orangi Town’s Qasba Colony. However, Pirabad police SHO Mukhtiar Ahmed Panhwar claimed the incident had nothing to do with today’s polls.

The police surgeon said that another injured person was brought to Civil Hospital, claiming to have been injured during a clash. He was admitted for treatment.

Earlier, unrest was reported at the Bin Qasim polling station in Karachi’s Malir district.

According to Malir Senior Superintendent (SP) Irfan Bahadur, voters complained that the electoral symbol of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was missing from the ballot papers. “Due to this, voting was stopped for a while,” he told Dawn.com.

Bahadur said that voting resumed when new ballot papers were brought to the polling station.

PTI’s Naqvi complains about seals of ballot boxes

Separately, PTI Sindh MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited a polling station in Karachi and shared videos that showed him removing “loose seals from ballot boxes”.

He could be seen complaining about the mismanagement and the alleged improper sealing of ballot boxes.

In his tweet, he lamented: “There is no staff present at the polling station since morning. There are five ballot boxes kept in a single room. There is no female staff present from the election commission.”

He further claimed that the presiding officer had not been trained and the seals of all the ballot boxes were open.

Criticising the ECP, he said, “This work (ensuring proper election preparations) is not the candidate’s duty.”

The video shared showed Naqvi arguing with a staff member that he was sealing the boxes “incorrectly”, upon which the staff offered to seal them correctly.

Later, the provincial election commission took notice of Naqvi’s stunt. In the notification issued, the electoral watchdog termed Naqvi’s actions to be “illegal and against the code of conduct”.

The election commission directed the officials concerned to expel the MPA from the polling station and to immediately submit a report regarding the matter.

PPP writes to ECP about ‘high-handed tactics’ in Korangi, ballot boxes in Dhobi Ghat

Meanwhile, the PPP’s official Twitter account shared a letter written by Senator Taj Haider to the chief election commissioner asking him to investigate “high-handed tactics” at two polling stations in Korangi Town.

The subject of the letter highlighted the unavailability of “polling boxes/material” at the New Age Grammar School polling station, adding that “high-handed tactics” were being used at polling station 103, Sun Rise School, and 104, Government Mono technic.

The senator demanded an investigation of the “irregularities” in order to ensure “clean and transparent elections”.

The PPP wrote another letter to the ECP saying polling boxes at the Government Secondary School in UC7 of Karachi’s Dhobi Ghat were unavailable.

“Your attention is requested towards the subject matter to ensure free and fair elections,” the party added.

Hyderabad sees low turnout

A low voter turnout was observed in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Soomro told Dawn.com that polling remained smooth and no complaints were received from any quarter.

However, a “disturbance” was reported at a women’s polling station in Wahdat Colony because of a scuffle allegedly between PPP and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) supporters, he said, adding that voting is currently under way there.

Separately, women in Matiari district came out in a “fair number” to cast their votes.

Somewhat brisk polling was seen in a few constituencies of union committees in Hyderabad’s Paretabad town, involving a tripartite contest between PTI, PPP and TLP candidates.

Dawn.com’s correspondent at the scene saw a rush of voters in the Paretabad localities of Usmanabad, Ansari Mohallah and Kamaila Chowk.

Separately, polling was suspended in union council Bhaledino Kaka in Matiari district following a scuffle between supporters of an independent candidate and PPP.

It took place at Mahmood Chandio polling station which was considered sensitive.

A scuffle was also reported between voters of independent and PPP candidates in ward 3 and 4 of town committee Bhitshah of Matriari district.

ECP issues notice to Sindh govt

Later in the day, the election commission issued a notice to the Sindh government for running advertisements on several television channels.

“Various development schemes are mentioned in the advertisements. The running of these advertisements on the day of local body elections is a violation of the code of conduct,” it said in a statement, available with Dawn.com

The electoral body also instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to stop the ads from going on air today.

‘Security situation by and large peaceful’

Three hours into the vote, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman spoke to reporters in Karachi, where he expressed satisfaction over the “by and large peaceful” security situation.

JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman speaks to the media on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV
“I want to appreciate security forces but the Rapid Response Force should show movement,” he said. “They should be active in the populace so that the people are confident that the security situation is fine.”

He said that in some areas, some polling stations were “burned down via a conspiracy as they tried to stop the people from voting”.

“But I want to congratulate the people of Landhi and Labour Square that they still came out to vote and gave a befitting response to these terrorists.

“Only the public can combat them. If the people come out, no one will have the power to disrupt the process.”

Separately, PPP’s Saeed Ghani cast his vote in UC-8, Chanesar Town, and spoke to the media.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani casting his vote on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV
“After the results of local body elections in Karachi, PPP will emerge as the largest political party in the city,” Ghani said. “I have been saying for more than a year that the city of Karachi belongs to Bhutto and the results of today’s elections will prove it.”

He claimed that the mayor of Karachi would be a “jiyala of the PPP” and appealed to the people to come out and cast their votes.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu to come out and vote for their representatives.

“Their vote today is essential if they want to change their lives,” he added.

Earlier, Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the PTI’s camp in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth Town in District East, which comes under UC-2.

PTI Karachi’s official Twitter account claimed that a “huge public is present at PTI’s camp”.

The video showed dozens of people gathered at the camp while Sheikh — dressed in a red coat — overviewed the camp activities, purportedly remarking: “Awesome”.

MQM sits this one out

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakis­tan (MQM-P), meanwhile, announced last night that it would boycott today’s loc­al government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad after its repeated requests for changes in the delimitation of constituencies were turned down by the electoral watchdog.

However, the party — a key government ally in the Centre that has seen its breakaway factions reunified earlier this week under the MQM-P umbrella — kept its anger confined to the local level and focused on the ECP; unlike its threat that it hurled earlier this week, the party said it wouldn’t leave the ruling coalition.

‘Interference will be strictly dealt with’

As polling began, the ECP issued a statement from Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, in which he called on “patriotic people” of Karachi and Hyderabad to express their “faith in democracy” by participating in local bodies’ elections today.

He said the special secretary and secretary ECP are monitoring the elections from the Sindh Provincial Election Commission’s office, while a Central Control Room has been set up in the Election Commission Secretariat which will be active “day and night”.

In case of any complaint, the public should file them in the Monitoring and Complaint Cell at the Central and Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh office in Karachi, he added.

He also issued directives to the ECP, telling the body to ensure that any kind of “interference and mischief” in the election process is “strictly dealt with”.

He said: “The Election Commission, the electoral process, and all the institutions for establishing law and order will fulfil the trust of the people of Karachi and Hyderabad.”

Zeeshan
Jan 15, 2023 09:19am
What a circus. Selection in progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 15, 2023 09:28am
Karachi certainly needs EVM's as I fear that once again the PPP mafia's will rig these polls.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Jan 15, 2023 09:31am
Waste of time. Results are pre decided
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Jan 15, 2023 09:40am
Rigged already
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jan 15, 2023 09:46am
Democratic revenge by PTI to kick out all undemocratic forces once and for all
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 15, 2023 09:53am
Good start
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 15, 2023 09:55am
@Fragile State , DO you know in how many countries around the world EVM is used.. Not even 10%, including the developed western nations. Some have abounded it, after adopting. They are not stupid.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 15, 2023 10:09am
Without Neutrals rigging machines PPP will lose big time!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 15, 2023 10:22am
I predict Mayor ftom PPP and Deputy mayor from JI.
Reply Recommend 0
qasim
Jan 15, 2023 10:30am
Hopefully pti takes the lead over ppp
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Jan 15, 2023 10:31am
These elections were supposed to be a four way contest at least in Karachi. PPP, PTI and JI are contesting while MQM after realisation that it may end up at fourth position decided to run away. I think if PPP doesn't indulge in overwhelming rigging PTI and JI joint candidate will be the next mayor of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Hardcore Pakistani
Jan 15, 2023 11:20am
I can foresee JI and PTI going to rule local bodies in Karachi. We want Hafiz Naeem to be the mayor of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Jan 15, 2023 11:21am
@Philosopher (From Japan), ​PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Jan 15, 2023 11:29am
MQM made wrong decisions
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jan 15, 2023 11:59am
Rigged rigged rigged unless PTI wins big time
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 15, 2023 12:03pm
PTI PTI PTI PPP and pmln dynastic politics is are dead!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 15, 2023 12:09pm
Let there be light at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Jan 15, 2023 12:21pm
Empty vessel sounds much(PPP). The peace loving Sindh province will repulse their baseless allegations.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 15, 2023 12:24pm
People of Karachi, I mean local people of Karachi understand the game being played by corrupt powerful mafia. Never participate in the rigged elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 15, 2023 12:25pm
In the photo it looks like people are lining up for buying atta
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 15, 2023 12:28pm
'Political Engineering' ---- JI next mayor of Karachi, Hyderabad ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 15, 2023 01:20pm
Pro PPP establishment has already decided the next scenario. All over PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch K A Nye
Jan 15, 2023 01:24pm
@Ali, Do these countries use the state machinery, local thugs, the LEAs etc., to rig elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 15, 2023 01:26pm
Worst results for PTI in Local govt elections today.. get ready for another episode of hue n cry by Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Jan 15, 2023 01:36pm
Contest among non-local people of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Danaal
Jan 15, 2023 01:54pm
Already clashes are seen as curruption is witnessed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 15, 2023 02:32pm
Peaceful because PPP criminals didn’t have time to arrange chaos!
Reply Recommend 0

