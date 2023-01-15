DAWN.COM Logo

MQM-P ‘rejects’ LG polls in Sindh, says Karachi was ‘deprived of 70 UCs’

Dawn.com Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 09:02pm
<p>Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders address a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders address a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday “rejected” the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, saying that Karachi was “deprived of 70 union councils”.

Polling for the second phase of LG polls ended today at 5pm. The MQM-P had announced on Saturday that it would boycott the polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after repeated requests for changes in the delimitation of constituencies were turned down by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said: “Today, Karachi and Hyderabad won and rigging lost. The people held a referendum on the party’s decision to boycott the elections by sitting at home.”

He further claimed that Karachi was “deprived” of 70 union councils during the delimitation exercise.

He said that the people had rejected “prepoll rigging” and a “conspiracy to snatch their mandate”.

Siddiqui added that the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar had foiled “all efforts to take over their cities and snatch the elections”.

Talking about the party’s boycott, he questioned if the candidates elected after today’s polls would truly be the “people’s representatives”.

“The people who win, will they have any political, democratic or moral ground [to be in government]. Will that mayor … or local government be accepted by the people?”

He added that the voter turnout indicated a “big defeat” for all political parties who prioritised their interests over the people’s.

“No one will accept this election. It has no moral worth.”

MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said the PPP government had accepted the party’s reservation over the delimitation of constituencies and conceded that 53 union councils were “missing”.

Kamal said 53 union councils represented a small city. He further said that if the MQM-P had participated in the polls regardless, it would have meant “we care about the seats and not the people”.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said the other political parties had originally backed the party’s reservations about delimitation but were now taking part in the polls after compromising on “the people’s political rights”.

He said that any mayor or local government coming into power after the polls would be doing so based on the MQM-P’s “charity”.

Comments (8)
Iftikhar Ali
Jan 15, 2023 09:06pm
Mqm politics is over. It’s either PTI or jamaat which will take Karachi forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 15, 2023 09:22pm
After this boycott it looks that MQM chapter is now totally closed. This is their biggest mistake, they had a fear of their loss in LG Polls, now they should think for General election.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jan 15, 2023 09:31pm
MQM will never leave and cannot leave federal Govt as this bunch of blackmailers and crooks took millions of dollars from Zardari not to mention lucrative positions. They always sell themselves to the highest bidder.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jan 15, 2023 09:33pm
PTI did not deprive Karachi you are part of the Govt which controls the country you double face back stabbers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 15, 2023 09:39pm
With help of Altaf bhai support you will rise again. Boycott is not a solution of any thing but who ever becomes mayor this time will know how difficult to deal with PPP to get share for the city.
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Jan 15, 2023 09:41pm
Whatever. Mqm is irrelevant and will remain irrelevant
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jan 15, 2023 09:42pm
Grapes are sour.
Reply Recommend 0
Poor
Jan 15, 2023 09:48pm
Start of cracks in PDM, now PM vote is surely in danger as well...
Reply Recommend 0

