‘By and large peaceful’: Local govt elections under way in Karachi, Hyderabad

The long-awaited second phase of local government elections in Sindh is under way in 16 districts today (Sunday), including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm. Television reports showed turnout being low amid single-digit morning temperatures.

Three hours into the vote, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman spoke to reporters in Karachi, where he expressed satisfaction over the “by and large peaceful” security situation.

JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman speaks to the media on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV

“I want to appreciate security forces but we want the Rapid Response Force should show movement,” he said. “They should be active in the populace so that the people are confident that the security situation is fine.”

He said in some areas, some polling stations were “burned down via a conspiracy as they tried to stop the people from voting”.

“But I want to congratulate the people of Landhi and Labour Square that they still came out to vote and gave a befitting response to these terrorists.”

Only the public can combat them. If people come out, no one will have the power to disrupt the process.“

Separately, PPP’s Saeed Ghani cast his vote in UC-8, Chanesar Town, and spoke to the media.

“After the results of local body elections in Karachi, PPP will emerge as the largest political party in the city,” Ghani said. “I have been saying for more than a year that the city of Karachi belongs to Bhutto and Inshallah the results of today’s elections will prove it.”

He claimed that the mayor of Karachi will be a “jiyala of the PPP” and appealed to people to come out and cast their votes.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani casting his vote on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the PTI’s camp set up in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth Town in District East, which comes under UC-2.

PTI Karachi’s official Twitter account claimed that a “huge public is present at PTI’s camp”.

The video showed dozens of people gathered at the camp while Sheikh — dressed in a red coat — overviewed the camp activities, purportedly remarking “Awesome”.

MQM sits this one out

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakis­tan (MQM-P) meanwhile, announced last night that it would boycott today’s loc­al government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad after its repeated requests for changes in the delimitation of constituencies were turned down by the electoral watchdog.

However, the party — a key government ally in the Centre that has seen its breakaway factions reunified earlier this week under the MQM-P umbrella — kept its anger confined to the local level and focused on the ECP; unlike its threat that it hurled earlier this week, the party said it wouldn’t leave the ruling coalition.

The voters

Over eight million voters are expected to come out of their houses to elect their local government representatives from among 17,863 candidates contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As many as 8,876 polling stations — 4,997 in Karachi and 3,879 in Hyderabad divisions — have been set up with CCTV cameras, where strict security arrangements have been made.

Around 8,153 of the polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’.

A total of 830 candidates have been elected unopposed in 16 districts of two divisions, including seven in Karachi, and 823 in the Hyderabad division.

In Karachi, as many as 3,415 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, 1,496 as highly sensitive and 79 as normal.

Out of 2,674 polling stations in Hyde­rabad division, 1,270 are sensitive, 779 are highly sensitive and 625 are normal.

In Thatta and Sujawal all 1,008 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 185 highly sensitive.

In Karachi, 2,166 candidates for the seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman and 6,892 candidates for Ward Member are taking part in the election battle.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,078 candidates would be contesting in the second phase of the local government elections in nine districts of the Hyderabad division —Hyde­rabad, Dadu, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin — while 3,451,320 citizens would be exercising their right to vote on Sunday (today), the ECP said.

Of 9,078 candidates, Hyderabad city topped the chart with 2,477 candidates, followed by 1,948 in Badin district, 1,425 in Dadu, 833 in Jamshoro, 763 in Tando Allahyar, 694 in Matiari and 436 in Tando Mohammad Khan.

Around 1,522 candidates are contesting for the seats of UC chairman and vice chairman, including 4,482 for general councillors, 1,034 for municipal committee members, 1,019 for town committee members and 1,637 for district council members.

Over 63,000 policemen to perform poll duty

Police and Rangers have prepared ‘foolproof’ security arrangements for the second phase of Sindh local government elections scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions/ranges on Sunday as none of the polling stations was considered normal, officials told Dawn.

“Over 43,605 policemen would perform security duty for LG polls in Karachi division,” according to a police spokesperson.

In the Hyderabad division, the police sources said that a total of 19,536 policemen would be deployed at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

Separately, a Pakistan Rangers spokesperson said that they have finalised security steps for ensuring peaceful local government polls not only in Karachi but Hyderabad as well.

Besides, in order to maintain law and order, both the Rangers and police have carried out search and combing operations in various areas and arrested several criminal persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their custody.

The Rangers spokesperson said that a quick response force of 700 Rangers personnel will also be deployed in different areas of Karachi to handle any untoward incident.

‘ECP to ensure elections without any interference’

Meanwhile, in his message, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged the people of Karachi and Hyderabad to take part in the electoral exercise and express their confidence in democracy.

He assured the voters that the ECP will ensure elections without any interference and that any attempt at orchestrating violence will be tackled with full force.

He also said that local governments were inevitable for democracy and progress.

He assured the people that the ECP, polling staff and law enforcement agencies will live up to the expectations of the voters in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.