DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

Governance reforms urged to combat climate change issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: While the $10 billion international commitments for Pakistan’s post-flood recovery and rehabilitation is likely to mature, the country needs to go for institutional and governance reforms to combat the challenges of climate change in the long-run.

Speakers at a webinar, “the Geneva roadmap for a climate resilient Pakistan”, suggested that a country-wide efficient adaptation plan shall be worked out on a bottom-up approach alongside religiously implementation of conservation strategies.

The webinar was organised by Development Communications Network.

Climate change expert Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Lahore Garrison University Assistant Professor International Relations Dr Zainab Ahmed, economist at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Khalid Mahmood and climate advocacy specialist Zahra Khalid Haque.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said the UN and Pakistan co-hosted the ‘International conference on climate resilient Pakistan’ on January 9 at Geneva to present a $31.2 billion “Resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction framework (4RF)”, which lays out a multi-sectoral strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient and inclusive manner.

The other key objective was to secure international support and forge long-term partnerships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation. He said it was the first ever UN donor conference at Geneva to raise funds for any country.

Pakistan needed to act wisely to safeguard its climate vulnerable communities with a stronger local governance system.

The inclusive bottom-up approach, and multi-stakeholder monitoring for transparency will support sustainable recovery and rehabilitation.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh said: “Resilient development is not possible without institutional reforms. The urgency is staring us in the face with a current price tag of 8 per cent GDP loss and projected GDP shrinking 20pc by 2050.”

In fact, resilience, reforms and economic development have become intrinsically linked. Pakistan’s existing political and economic systems breed climate vulnerability, made worse by food and water insecurity, degraded land and polluted air. The proposition is relatively straightforward: higher degree of preparedness can help us avoid public and private losses from climate-induced disasters.”

Dr Zainab Ahmed said the devastating floods of 2022 were an environmental issue but implications were geographic, economic, political, security and social.

“The resultant crisis multiplies the already existing water, food, energy and economic problems which connects with social problems translating into political crises.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change was long ago recognised by the international community and $40 billion was estimated for environment mitigation and adaptation measures.

Pakistan has shown huge resilience always but it requires a lot more support. It’s a global war which Pakistan should not be fighting alone,” she said.

Zahra Khalid Haque said the Geneva conference offered Pakistan a rare opportunity to leap towards climate-compatible development.

“The Geneva roadmap relates to meeting the immediate challenges of recovery and reconstruction, requiring minimum funding of 16.3 billion dollars over a period of three years. Pakistan would meet half the funding from its own resources but will count on the continued assistance of its bilateral and multilateral partners to bridge the gap,” she said.

Dr Khalid Mahmood said Pakistan was at a difficult time in terms of economic management.

“With increasing geo-political uncertainty resulting in falling economic growth around the world, our economy is also feeling the pressure of contraction. While being prone to climate change and recurring natural disasters our economic woes have further exacerbated with a devastating flood. Our fiscal position is weak along with dwindling foreign reserves,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...
No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...