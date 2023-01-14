DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

MQM-P withdraws from local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Dawn.com Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 01:27am
<p>MQM-P leaders hold a press conference in Karachi. — Photo: DawnNewsTV</p>

MQM-P leaders hold a press conference in Karachi. — Photo: DawnNewsTV

MQM-P announced in the early hours of Sunday that it will boycott the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after its repeated requests for changes in delimitations were turned down by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The MQM-P, an ally of the PPP in the current coalition government, lobbied for Sunday’s local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions to be postponed until the issue of delimitations is settled. It managed to get the PPP to do its part to delay the polls, only to see the Election Commission of Pakistan veto the move.

After hours of internal discussions, the party held a press conference after midnight, announcing its decision.

Party leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that “neither the voters list, nor the delimitations and arrangements for the elections are appropriate”.

He said that the party waited till the last minute for the election commission to “right the wrongs” and do justice but to no avail.

Siddiqui urged the voters to also “stay home” and boycott the polls as “your vote will not be counted the right way.”

The MQM-P chief appeared to give PPP the clean chit, saying that it did its part to resolve the delimitation issue, but the ECP intervened. He also said that the party will not quit the coalition government or “blackmail” anyone due to the frail economic and political situation.

Earlier, Bilawal had offered the party some last-minute advice. Talking to Geo News, he said the MQM-P was a “very old and senior” political party and advised it to “fully participate” in the LG elections, adding that the elections were very important so political parties could work together for the development of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

When asked what impact MQM-P’s departure from the coalition could have on the future of the federal government, Bilawal said: “I think this decision of leaving the government will be a non-political one. I think such a decision won’t be taken and the federal government is confident on its [strength of] numbers — if such a phase comes then we will manage it.”

He said the PPP was in continuous contact with its ally at the Centre but it was currently focused on Sunday’s elections and convincing voters to come and vote.

The PPP chairman reiterated that he was hopeful that the MQM-P would take part in the local body polls instead of taking any “non-political decision”. He said parties can issue “harsh statements” in the heat of election campaigning, adding that he did not think such statements would have any impact going ahead.

Regarding the MQM-P’s reservations over delimitations, Bilawal said the PPP had tried to explain the matter to its ally many times but was unsuccessful in doing so. He said the delimitations could not be changed once the election schedule was issued.

“Once this matter arose that there could be a threat to the federal government [tenure] then we thought it is very important that we remove the concerns of our allies as much as we can and we tried to do so.”

Bilawal said that all the parties had issues with the delimitations, including his own PPP.

The PPP chairman said that as a native Karachiite, he wanted to work for the city’s development as well as the entire province’s, adding that he wanted his candidates to take part in the polls since that would mean the local bodies, provincial and federal governments being “on the same page” for the first time.

“This is a very positive development for Karachi and Hyderabad divisions so my fundamental message is that come out and use your right to vote in the Jan 15 elections and change your fate.”

The PPP chairman expressed confidence that Hyderabad’s mayor would be from his party while the Karachi mayor would “100 per cent” be from the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Jan 14, 2023 09:16pm
The chairman of people party has ‘sincere advice’ at heart for their rivals in Karachi?
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Jan 14, 2023 09:18pm
Bilawal is advised by his dad Zardari to advise MQM-P. It's a game, ECP and Sind Govt playing together! The team of larger thugs than MQM-P will make its way to local body elections tomorrow! So MQM-P could not leave the coalition of Thugs in center!
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Jan 14, 2023 09:34pm
It is not likely that MQM would leave PDM. Should they decide to leave the government in Islamabad, to call their move as non-political is idiotic but not surprising. Considering, the comments were made by B. Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Jan 14, 2023 09:42pm
Tell your dad to bring in sacks of Dollars from his foreign friends. Then you can talk to MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 14, 2023 09:54pm
After long deliberations on delimitation in Karachi and Hyderabad, the net result is nothing but a big zero. Most people are of the opinion that it was a mutual understanding between PPP and ECP to hold elections without doing any delimitation in Karachi and Hyderabad. MQM-P is going to participate in LG elections going to be held tomorrow as MQM-P would like to take a chance to see end results as who is going to be elected as Mayor in Karachi and Hyderabad and later decide future of PDM govt.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jan 14, 2023 09:56pm
Baby zardari, are you back from your holidays abroad...
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Jan 14, 2023 10:02pm
I don’t understand that why MQM leaders are always in angry mode and confrontational; it is not like real politics after that in many years in political field it so saddening
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 14, 2023 10:05pm
Unfortunate is our country and our ignorant citizens to have corrupt and misleading people like zardari and shrief family. Our system will never change if our public continue to support only their candidates without realizing Pakistan’s interests.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jan 14, 2023 10:09pm
Everyone knew Zardari & Son will stab MQM in the back. Now MQM wants dollars to heal the wounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Jan 14, 2023 10:17pm
Hopefully in a couple of years dynastic politics is shredded into dust to get Pakistan rid of hypocrisy.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jan 14, 2023 10:36pm
Bilawal himself is illegally holding the FM seat.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...