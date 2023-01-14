DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Parliament now ‘no go area’ for social media influencers

Amir Wasim Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 08:16am
<p>Parliament House building, Islamabad. — file photo</p>

Parliament House building, Islamabad. — file photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday banned the entry of YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers in the precinct of Parliament House.

According to an announcement, the decision has been taken in the wake of an incident of “misbehavior with [lawmakers] by some unauthorised YouTubers/social media influencers at Gate No 1 of Parliament House on Dec 23 last year.”

The incident, it said, was also conveyed to the Press Reporters Association, which then claimed it was only responsible for its members and distanced itself from the YouTubers and social media influencers.

PRA secretary general Asif Bashir Chaudhry said they did not support any kind of ban on citizen journalists and the PRA believed that not only journalists, but every citizen of Pakistan enjoyed freedom of expression.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...