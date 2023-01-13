DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh puts off LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad

Tahir Siddiqui Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 11:02am
<p>Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon (C), along with other provincial ministers, address a press conference in the early hours of Friday. — Screengrab</p>

KARACHI: In a late-night development, the Sindh government announced that the long awaited local government elections, scheduled for Jan 15, would not be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

According to the announcement, polls in seven districts – Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Jamshoro – will go ahead as planned on Jan 15.

Addressing a press conference in the early hours of Friday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon also announced that the notification to hold the polls on the basis of the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of their ‘coalition partner’, the MQM-P, which had serious reservations with it.

The MQM-P had rejected the delimitation of local government constituencies and, terming them “unjustified”, demanded the withdrawal of the notification issued in this regard.

Delimitation notification withdrawn amid MQM-P protest

At the hurriedly-called press conference, Mr Memon said that the provincial government had already written to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the postponement of local government elections in Dadu since swathes of the district were still under floodwaters.

The decision came after an emergency meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party, presided by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and the district presidents of the party’s Karachi chapter, among others.

Prior to the PPP meeting, the Sindh Cabinet had postponed a meeting of its own, where the issue was expected to be taken up.

Mr Memon said that the party meeting discussed the demands of PDM coalition partners.

This is the third time that the second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed.

The term of the local governments had expired on Aug 30, 2020, and the ECP is bound to hold elections within 120 days of this.

The electoral exercise was originally scheduled for July 24, but was postponed due to the unprecedented monsoon rains and flash flooding that inundated large parts of the province.

The ECP later rescheduled the LG polls for Aug 28, but they were deferred again due to the flood situation and a shortage of police personnel in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

Zuk
Jan 13, 2023 07:43am
Unbelievable!
Recommend 0
Nh
Jan 13, 2023 07:44am
How can they hold off elections. Where is ECP?
Recommend 0
Pursuit of truth
Jan 13, 2023 07:48am
ECP should immediately disqualify thugs Bilawal zardari and Murad Ali…
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 13, 2023 07:49am
This will damage MQM credibility more then anything else. MQM, you have lost Karachi, you have lost trust of muhajirs
Recommend 0
AJ
Jan 13, 2023 07:56am
you can delay but you can't win. PTI thunder storm coming and will eliminate you two faced MQM for ever.
Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Jan 13, 2023 08:00am
PPP is conspiring to save their skin and nothing else!
Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 13, 2023 08:02am
Is ECP under PPP
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jan 13, 2023 08:08am
Good decision- Delimitation issue of Karachi should be resolved first to make the results acceptable.
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jan 13, 2023 08:16am
Sharjeel memon is scared of elections.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 13, 2023 08:25am
Losers trying to delay democratic right of the people
Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 13, 2023 08:38am
This is another proof that Sindhi government is not for Karachi. They absolutely know that they will loose to JUI and PTI.
Recommend 0
Mak
Jan 13, 2023 08:46am
Most corrupt people ruling Sindh .
Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 13, 2023 08:51am
Money paid out to delay democracy, these guys are hell bent on making Karachi a ghetto.
Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Jan 13, 2023 09:01am
The April episode badly exposed PPP, MQM and PDM as the real thugs that have damaged Pakistan in the name of democracy
Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 13, 2023 09:10am
This is all because of MQM who still want to occupied Karachi at any cost, this underworld Mafia want blood from Karachi.
Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 13, 2023 09:16am
My sympathies are with Hafiz Naeem. He would win the elections if they were held the first time, but this repetitive delay causes him to lose popularity.
Recommend 0
Integrity
Jan 13, 2023 09:16am
A rogues gallery.
Recommend 0
HAJI
Jan 13, 2023 09:18am
Altaf bhae wanted the boycott, so Sindh government followed the call.
Recommend 0
Amer
Jan 13, 2023 09:23am
ECP besides creating fake case IK and PTI can you look into the backyard of your masters in Sindh and stop pretending to de deaf and blind.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 13, 2023 09:34am
Musical Chairs game is on. Yesterday they were convincing others to agree to elections, today they are postponing them.
Recommend 0
Al
Jan 13, 2023 09:40am
Houbara Bustard PPP Zardari
Recommend 0
Rami
Jan 13, 2023 10:10am
@Nh, ECP is sleeping with the enemies of democracy!
Recommend 0
Solangi
Jan 13, 2023 10:11am
@AHAQ, He is Zardari's stooge!
Recommend 0
Retired
Jan 13, 2023 10:17am
Central government is saved for the time being.MQM 6 MNA votes are important.
Recommend 0

