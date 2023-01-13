Notices issued on plea of Moonis’s wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition of the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi challenging the inclusion of her name in the no-fly list.

Petitioner Tehreem Elahi submitted through a counsel that she was going abroad on Jan 10 but the immigration officials at the Lahore airport did not allow her to board the plane.

She said the officials informed her that her name had been placed in the exit control list (ECL) and she could not leave the country.

The petitioner contended that the interior ministry targeted her on political grounds after her husband and father-in-law decided to stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

She asked the court to set aside the impugned action of the ministry being illegal and allow her to go abroad.

Justice Shehram Sarwar issued notices to the respondents for submission of replies by Jan 16.

Moonis Elahi has already left the country apparently in the wake of an inquiry by the FIA initiated against his family on charges of corporate crime.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023