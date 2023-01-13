DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2023

Wana people end sit-in after agreement

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 07:04am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Protesters in South Waziristan Lower demanding restoration of peace announced to end the sit-in being held for seven days and celebrated an agreement signed by them and the government on Thursday.

The residents had been staging a sit-in at the district headquarters Wana in favor of their demands. They were demanding restoration of peace, ending armed groups, reopening of Angor Adda border crossing with Afghanistan for business activities and a ban on vehicles with tinted glasses besides release of MNA Ali Wazir and recovery of abducted Jamshed Wazir.

Officials said the government had accepted some of the protesters’ demands immediately while their other issues would soon be resolved.

“We have successfully held negotiations and accepted a few demands immediately. Remaining issues of the protesters will be resolved soon,” South Waziristan Lower deputy commissioner Nasir Khan told Dawn.

He said the local administration termed all demands of the people genuine and the government had already accepted them. He said that the protesters were also assured that release of Ali Wazir would be top priority of the government.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

