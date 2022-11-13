Hundreds rally in South Waziristan’s Wana against wave of terrorism

Hundreds of people in Wana — the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district — took to the streets on Sunday against the recent wave of terrorism in the region, demanding civil administration fulfil its responsibilities to restore peace in the area.

The huge gathering titled “peace march” was organised by Wana Siyasi Ittihad (WSI). Holding black flags, participants of the rally marched from the Wana Bazar and converged near the Javid Sultan camps.

The demonstration was also attended by members of the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.

The protesters demanded a ban on armed groups in the district, tackling the rise of terrorism, getting rid of kidnappings for ransom, the release of parliamentarian Ali Wazir — who has been incarcerated for the past two years — and adequate security for the public, contractors and traders.

Saeed Wazir, a member of the WSI, told Dawn.com that a contractor namely Tariq Wazir was abducted from the Wana market a week ago by “unidentified persons”.

“Tariq Wazir should be recovered immediately,” he demanded.

Saeed urged the civil administration to fulfil its responsibilities to maintain peace and order in the area. “The police system should be strengthened and its power and privileges should be increased.”

He also told Dawn.com that no government representatives had yet made efforts to negotiate with the protestors, warning that if the authorities failed to fulfil their demands, another protest will be staged on November 20.

Last month, thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets to show their resolve against terror after a school van in Charbagh came under gunfire, leaving the driver dead and two children injured.