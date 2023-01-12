Balochistan fishermen given status of labour

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has given the status of labour to all the fishermen of coastline of the province with immediate effect.

The fishermen of Makran and other coastal areas had been demanding that they be given the status of labour. The demand was also made by the Haq Do Tehreek during its two-month-long sit-in in the port city of Gwadar.

Officials said on Wednesday that the provincial labour and manpower department has issued an official notification in this regard after approval by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

Balochistan is the first and only province which has given the status of labour to its fishermen affiliated with this profession for centuries. The status will ensure the protection of interests, rights and employment of fishermen under the country’s labour law and ILO (International Labour Organisation) charters.

“The economic and social condition of fishermen will improve with their status as labour,” the notification said, adding that fishing boats have been declared as commercial establishments and fishermen as workers and all labour laws will also be applicable to the fishermen.

The department of fisheries had played a major role in this regard, the notification said, adding that hundreds of thousands people living along the over 750-kilometre coastline of Balochistan would benefit from this initiative.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023