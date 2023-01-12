DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 12, 2023

Construction firm says Sepa granted approval for its seafront project in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 10:25am

KARACHI: Reacting on the hearing of a complaint filed before an environmental tribunal, the HMR Waterfront Limited has said that the construction of its beachfront project began after completing all necessary formalities.

In a statement issued here, company’s COO Faran Umar stated that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) dated Aug 26, 2021 after conducting a public hearing.

“The legal counsel for the HMR Waterfront will submit the facts before the tribunal to clarify,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...
A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...