Construction firm says Sepa granted approval for its seafront project in Karachi

KARACHI: Reacting on the hearing of a complaint filed before an environmental tribunal, the HMR Waterfront Limited has said that the construction of its beachfront project began after completing all necessary formalities.

In a statement issued here, company’s COO Faran Umar stated that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) dated Aug 26, 2021 after conducting a public hearing.

“The legal counsel for the HMR Waterfront will submit the facts before the tribunal to clarify,” he added.

