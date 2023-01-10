DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

India set to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town

Reuters Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 01:06pm
<p>An aerial view shows Dhauliganga river flowing in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 12, 2021. — Reuters</p>

An aerial view shows Dhauliganga river flowing in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 12, 2021. — Reuters

Indian authorities will demolish some buildings in a northern Himalayan town near the China border after evacuating families in the past few days, an official said on Tuesday, as hundreds of houses developed cracks in the area popular with pilgrims.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction work in and around Joshimath town, including for power projects built by companies like state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence.

NTPC, India’s largest power producer, says its tunnelling and other work is not responsible for the cracks in the town of about 17,000 people.

Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas.

Nearly 700 houses in the town in Uttarakhand state have developed cracks and some 400 people have been moved to safer locations, authorities say.

“Six structures from across four wards have been found very unsafe,” Himanshu Khurana, a top official of the Chamoli district where Joshimath is located, told Reuters. “We will demolish some unsafe buildings based on the recommendation and under the guidance of federal experts.”

Two buildings have been identified already for demolition, he said, without clarifying when that could happen.

Khurana earlier told Reuters that work on some border road projects as well as NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad 520 megawatt hydropower plant had been suspended.

Local resident Prakash Bhutiyal, 50, said seven of the 11 rooms in his residence-cum-guesthouse had developed cracks and they were waiting to be moved to a safer location.

“Our family of nine has been forced to live in just one room,” he said. “We have kept all our belongings in the open. We are yet to be shifted to a safer place.”

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...