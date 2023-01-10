Bannu police kill two terrorists in exchange of fire

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have killed two terrorists in a fierce gun battle in Landi Jalandhar area of Bannu district along the Indus Highway on Sunday night.

A police official told Dawn that the two terrorists were wanted for killing Domel police station’s head constable Pasham Khan and injuring constable Shah Wali Khan in an armed attack on Saturday.

He said district police officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal formed police teams to hunt down gunmen.

The official said on a tip-off about the presence of two terrorists, a police contingent went to the Master Koroona village in Landi Jalandhar area, where they came under a gun attack.

He said there followed an exchange of fire, which led to the killing of the wanted men and seizure of arms and ammunition.

The official said the police shifted the bodies to a local hospital. He said the two were also named in other cases of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat district police officer Ziauddin Ahmad on Monday visited the house of a martyred police constable, Samiullah, in Wargarey area of Bittanni area and offered condolences to his family.

Gunmen killed Mr Samiullah and injured additional SHO Habibullah in an attack in Bittani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district on Friday night.

The policemen were attacked on the way to the Wargarey police station, whose personnel were targeted by a group of terrorists.

DPO Ziauddin said the constable’s sacrifice won’t go to waste and the department would ensure his family’s welfare.

He also went to the Wargarey police station along with tribal elders and praised the personnel for fighting attackers.

PEACE JIRGA: The police and elders on Monday agreed to launch joint efforts against militancy in Bannu district.

The agreement came during a peace jirga at the police lines in Bannu city, where police officials, elders, and political and social leaders were in attendance.

DPO Dr Iqbal told participants that the police and other law-enforcement agencies were fighting terrorism gallantly but required the people’s support and cooperation for its eradication.

“A joint strategy is required to eliminate terrorism from our region,” he said.

The DPO warned if the people didn’t challenge terrorists, they would be the main sufferers.

The elders announced that the residents would help law-enforcement agencies for a successful crackdown on terrorism.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023