DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

Petition on PA dissolution referred to full LHC bench

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 10:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition on likely dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to a full bench already hearing a similar matter.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that a full bench had already taken cognizance of the issue related to dissolution of the provincial assembly on a petition of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The judge forwarded the petition to the chief justice with a request to place it before the full bench. The full bench is set to resume its hearing on Jan 11.

Salman Khalid, a lawyer, had filed the petition, saying PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced the dissolution of the provincial assembly. He argued that a chief minister could not dissolve an assembly when the majority of its members were against the dissolution. He claimed that the majority of the MPAs in Punjab were not in favour of the dissolution of the assembly. He argued that the dissolution of the assembly on the desire of the former PM would be against the mandate of the Constitution and autonomy of the province.

The petitioner alleged that the PTI chief wanted to dissolve the assembly for his personal gains but it would be detrimental to the stability in the country. He asked the court to restrain the Punjab chief minister from dissolution of the Punjab assembly in the larger public interest.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...