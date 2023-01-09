Shujaat rules out dissolution of Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Just a day before the fresh session of Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has ruled out the possibility of dissolution of provincial assembly and snap general elections.

During a meeting with a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) on Sunday, Chaudhry Shujaat said: “Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved and there is no possibility of early polls in the country.”

The Punjab Assembly session starts on Monday, according to media reports.

A press release issued by the PML-Q said the JUI-F secretary general Maulana Ghafoor Haideri and other leaders of his party met Chaudhry Shujaat and discussed prevailing fragile political situation and economic crunch.

The delegation also apprised the PML-Q chief about shortage of wheat flour and other problems in Balochistan.

JUI-F leaders meet PML-Q president

The PML-Q president said it was the responsibility of provincial governments to check hike in prices of essential items that directly hit common man. “People are quite worried about skyrocketing price of wheat flour,” he noted.

He also urged political parties to shun differences and work together to solve problems, particularly unprecedented inflation, being faced by the masses. Instead of projecting their own slogans and interests, they should utilise their skills and reach a common ground of how to deal with multiple challenges the nation faced, he said.

Afzal Khan, Maulana Abdul Wadood Shahid, Maulana Abdul Wahab Madni, Abdul Samad, Mukarrama Ashraf and Khawaja Nauman of JUI-F and Khalid Ranjha, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Hussain Ranjha and Barrister Ran Khizar of PML-Q attended the meeting.

