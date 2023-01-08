DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2023

Grenade lobbed at MNA Nasir Musazai’s home in Peshawar: police

Sirajuddin Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 11:46pm
<p>Police at the scene of a hand grenade attack on MNA Nasir Khan Musazai’s home in Peshawar on Sunday. — Photo provided by author</p>

Police at the scene of a hand grenade attack on MNA Nasir Khan Musazai’s home in Peshawar on Sunday. — Photo provided by author

<p>A cracked and shattered window can be seen after a hand grenade attack on MNA Nasir Khan Musazai’s home in Peshawar on Sunday. — Photo provided by author</p>

A cracked and shattered window can be seen after a hand grenade attack on MNA Nasir Khan Musazai’s home in Peshawar on Sunday. — Photo provided by author

A hand grenade was lobbed at the home of MNA Nasir Khan Musazai in Peshawar on Sunday night, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Peshawar police said that the home, falling within the limits of the Inqilab police station, was attacked by unknown miscreants.

He said that the suspects targeted the hujra (guest house) located inside the premises, partially damaging the wall and shattering nearby windows.

The spokesperson said that as soon as the incident was reported, Saddar Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ali Khan, Inqilab Station House Officer (SHO) Masood Khan and the bomb disposal unit (BDU) reached the scene and conducted a detailed site inspection.

He said the BDU confirmed that a hand grenade was used after collecting evidence from the scene.

“A comprehensive investigation and a search operation are under way to determine the facts of the case,” the police spokesperson said.

The MNA had joined the PTI in 2018 but had said earlier this week that he had accepted the invitation of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and would formally join the party within the next few days.

The attack on his home comes days after he told journalists at the Peshawar Press Club that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had informed him to exercise caution and restrict his movement as threats had been received against him.

The incident also comes as terrorism is again rearing its head in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

A day earlier, a policeman was killed and another injured when militants lobbed a hand grenade at a police mobile in KP’s Bannu district.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...
Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...