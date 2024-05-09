Today's Paper | May 09, 2024

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs126bn

Published May 9, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Wor­k­ing Party (CDWP) recom­mended on Wednesday three projects worth Rs126 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

The CDWP meeting was chaired by Deputy Chair­man of the Planning Com­mission Mohammad Jeha­nzeb Khan, said a press release.

Two projects related to transport and communications sector were presented in the meeting.

The first project pertained to upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road 164km (second revised) worth Rs33.27 billion referred to Ecnec for further consideration.

The second project was rehabilitation and reco­nstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur (NBC/SBC) and 32x damaged bridges under ADB Flood Emerg­ency Loan (revised) worth Rs57.245bn refer­red to Ecnec for further consideration.

A project, namely the Prime Minister’s Prog­ramme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infec-tion, worth Rs35.411bn, was referred to Ecnec.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024

