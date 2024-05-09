CDWP clears three projects worth Rs126bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) recommended on Wednesday three projects worth Rs126 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.
The CDWP meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, said a press release.
Two projects related to transport and communications sector were presented in the meeting.
The first project pertained to upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road 164km (second revised) worth Rs33.27 billion referred to Ecnec for further consideration.
The second project was rehabilitation and reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur (NBC/SBC) and 32x damaged bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan (revised) worth Rs57.245bn referred to Ecnec for further consideration.
A project, namely the Prime Minister’s Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infec-tion, worth Rs35.411bn, was referred to Ecnec.
Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024
