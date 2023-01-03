DAWN.COM Logo

PTI lawmaker to join JUI-F in ‘few days’

APP Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 07:04am

PESHAWAR: PTI lawmaker Nasir Khan Musazai has confirmed that he has accepted the invitation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and would formally join the party within the next few days.

Talking to journalists in Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said that he had joined PTI in 2018 and was impressed by the slogans of bringing change and improvement in the public sector entities. However, during the four years’ rule, the party miserably failed in taking a single step towards the achievement of the goals rather it played havoc with constitutional institutions like Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), establishment and others, he added.

The MNA said that the PTI leadership turned the popular slogan of change into the slogan of destruction.

He said that he was impressed by that slogan but now his political goals would not be achieved through PTI so there was no need to remain in the party.

He said that the vision of PTI was only how to enter the power corridor and that was also its case in 2014 when its lawmakers, after defeat in the general elections, boycotted the National Assembly proceedings.

“Even today they are not ready to resign from the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,” he added.

The MNA said that the PTI government was replaced through a constitutional and legal manner of no-confidence, but its lawmakers were not ready to sit on opposition benches and play their constitutional role in the parliament.

Mr Musazai said that the PTI leadership was not serious in tendering resignations from National Assembly.

The party should have ordered its MNAs to appear before the National Assembly speaker if it wanted resonations from the National Assembly, he added.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023

Zeeshan
Jan 03, 2023 10:29am
PTI on the verge of collapse
