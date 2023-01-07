Search operation continues for woman feared to have drowned at Karachi’s Seaview

Rescue efforts were underway on Saturday (today) to search for a 23-year-old woman who authorities fear had drowned at Karachi’s Seaview the day before.

According to South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza, “Rescue efforts are still underway to recover the body of the drowned girl, who is believed to have committed suicide by jumping into the sea at Seaview on Friday.”

He added that the Defence Housing Authority management and the Maritime Security Agency were in contact with the police while Edhi Foundation’s rescuers were searching for her using boats.

SSP Raza confirmed that the police have identified her as Sara Malik — a resident of Azam Basti in the city’s Mehmoodabad area.

He said the woman worked at a local veterinary hospital, and CCTV footage showed her colleague dropping her off there yesterday.

The police officer said that according to call records on her phone, her last contact was with her mother.

He hinted at the possibility of approaching the authorities for a helicopter to trace the girl.

A statement by Edhi Foundation earlier said that a rescue operation with the help of boats was underway by a team of Edhi Naval Services to look for the woman.

A collage of pictures taken by the police of the location of the incident. — Photo provided by author

Pictures taken by the police of the scene showed a handbag — supposedly of the woman — containing her belongings.

Other pictures showed an Edhi ambulance present at the location in the morning along with at least two police mobile units.

Previous drowning incidents include one in July 2022, when four people drowned at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach. A month later, a car with a family of six was swept away at the city’s Malir River during torrential rains.