GB’s winter festivities start with colourful events

Jamil Nagri Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 06:58am
<p>A player moves with the ball during a match of traditional game ‘Ka Polo’ at winter sports festival in Skardu. —Dawn</p>

GILGIT: Winter festivities kicked off across Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday with a number of events and festivals across the region.

A three-day Shyok Winter Festival started in Khaplu area of Ghanche district, while a winter fest kicked off in Hunza’s Ghulkin village.

The festivals included competitions of traditional tiaku polo, ice hockey, rock climbing and volleyball.

Local artists also played traditional music at the event which also featured stalls of local food, fruit and handicrafts. Musical shows, bonfires and balti cultural shows are also part of the events.

The festivals were attended by huge crowds including locals, tourists and adventure seekers.

Addressing the opening ceremony in Khaplu, Cana­dian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon said her country has been working with local communities in GB and Chitral to develop health, education and other facilities.

She also hailed the efforts to organise such events at one of the highest areas in the world and hoped the reg­ion will become a hub for ice hockey with both women and men taking up the sport.

According to officials, a seven-day Winter Fest will be held from Jan 14 to 22 in the Attabad area of Upper Hunza. The first-of-its-kind event was organised by GB’s tourism department ‘to promote inclusive tourism and revive interest in historical and traditional games’ of the region.

