Gas leak kills two brothers in Swabi

SWABI: Two young brothers died and their parents and two sisters fell unconscious due to suffocation caused by leakage from a gas heater mounted on a cylinder in Kotha village here on Saturday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The family had lighted the heater for warming themselves, but it stopped burning due to unknown reasons, and the leaking gas filled the room, suffocating the inmates. Luqman Khan, a rescue official, told Dawn that the family members were to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shahmansoor, where doctors pronounced Ahmad Khan, 13, and Hasnain Khan, 3, dead.

The family head, Naveed, his wife and two young daughters were admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, under the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Swabi police have launched the police station record management system (PSRMS) as part of efforts to ensure modern policing through digitisation.

District police officer Captain retired Najamul Husnain inaugurated the initiative at an event held on Saturday.

On this occasion, modern computer systems and printers were given to police stations.

DPO Husnain said purpose of launching PSRMS was to digitise the records of the police stations to ensure quick dispensation of cases for public good.

“Digitisation of records will save the data of all the criminals through an online database through which the police will be able to easily check the criminal record of any person and save the record permanently,” he said, adding any case investigation and other information would be easily accessed.

Published in Dawn, january 8th, 2023