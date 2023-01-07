DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2023

10 hurt in Miami shooting during filming of video

AFP Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 10:39am
<p>Bullet holes and broken glass are seen on a car being towed from the restaurant “The Licking” where a shooting investigation is being held in Miami Gardens, Florida, Miami, on January 5, 2023. — AFP</p>

Bullet holes and broken glass are seen on a car being towed from the restaurant “The Licking” where a shooting investigation is being held in Miami Gardens, Florida, Miami, on January 5, 2023. — AFP

MIAMI: Ten people were injured in a shooting outside Miami on Thursday during the filming of a music video by Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, police and US media said Friday.

The shooting took place in the city of Miami Gar­dens, 30kms north of Miami, Florida. “We are being advised that multiple victims were struck,” the department said, adding that victims were taken to hospitals.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the incident took place following an altercation between two groups of people.

Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 television that he heard multiple shots.

“At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” Mogul said.

According to the Miami Herald, six victims were transported to hospital and four went to a medical centre on their own.

French Montana, whose official name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and immigrated to New York with his parents as a teenager.

The 38-year-old rapper released his debut album, My French, in 2013.

Published in Dawn, january 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...
New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.