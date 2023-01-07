10 hurt in Miami shooting during filming of video

MIAMI: Ten people were injured in a shooting outside Miami on Thursday during the filming of a music video by Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, police and US media said Friday.

The shooting took place in the city of Miami Gar­dens, 30kms north of Miami, Florida. “We are being advised that multiple victims were struck,” the department said, adding that victims were taken to hospitals.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the incident took place following an altercation between two groups of people.

Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 television that he heard multiple shots.

“At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” Mogul said.

According to the Miami Herald, six victims were transported to hospital and four went to a medical centre on their own.

French Montana, whose official name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and immigrated to New York with his parents as a teenager.

The 38-year-old rapper released his debut album, My French, in 2013.

Published in Dawn, january 7th, 2023