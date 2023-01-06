One hurt in Khuzdar IED explosion

KHUZDAR: A person was seriously injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle exploded here on Thursday.

The motorcycle was parked at the Quetta-Karachi National Highway on the outskirts of Khuzdar.

According to police, some unknown miscreants had planted the IED in the motorcycle and parked it on the main highway on the outskirts of Khuzdar town.

“The IED was detonated by a remote control,” senior police officer Noor Ahmed told Dawn.

He said Syed Aftab Shah, who was passing through the area, was seriously injured in the IED blast. Police shifted him to Khuzdar district hospital.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023