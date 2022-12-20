20 injured in twin Khuzdar blasts

KHUZDAR: Twenty people were injured, some of them seriously, in two bomb explosions which took place, with a small interval, in Khuzdar — the divisional headquarters of Kalat division — on Monday evening.

Seven people were injured when the first bomb, planted in a motorcycle parked in the busy shopping area of Umar Farooq Chowk, exploded, police said.

Police investigators believed it was a remote-controlled bomb.

As soon as police personnel and people rushed to the blast site to shift the injured to the hospital, another bomb, which was also planted in a motorcycle, exploded, leaving 13 people injured.

Bombs were planted in motorbikes, officials say

All the injured people were immediately taken to hospital.

Senior police officer Jan Sasoli said both bombs were exploded with a remote-controlled device with a small interval. He said that fire erupted after the first explosion and several shops were damaged due to the impact of the two blasts. “We have received 20 injured,” hospital sources said, adding that condition of the three injured was serious.

Some of the injured suffered burns in the blasts.

Later, Khuzdar deputy commissioner along with Kalat DIG and Khuzdar SSP visited to the area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructed the law-enforcement agencies and administration to arrest culprits and increase security along the Khuzdar highway.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2022